Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edward Church
55 High St.
Stafford Springs, CT
Helena D. Cartier Obituary
Helena D. (Dunay) Cartier, 91, of Pinellas Park, FL and formerly of Stafford Springs, CT, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her daughter's home. She was born in Stafford Springs, daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Omasta) Dunay. Helena is survived by her three daughters, Susan Pugh and her husband John, Mary Jane Cartier and her partner Brenda, and Karen Lunt and her husband Michael; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret Woytik and Kathryn Malack; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Deacon L. Roger Cartier; grandson, Kelby Pugh; two brothers; and four sisters. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 with a procession forming at 10 A.M. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 4 -6 P.M. at the funeral home. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 12, 2019
