Helena (Uliasz) Konior
1930 - 2020
Helena (Uliasz) Konior, 90, formerly of Linden St., Middletown, wife of the late Marian Konior, died Friday May 1, 2020 at Apple Rehab in Middletown. She was born in Poland, daughter of the late Piotr and Franciszka Uliasz. Helena was employed as a weaver with Fenner Manufacturing for 20 years. She was a member of the Polish National Alliance Auxiliary. Helena is survived by her son, Walter Konior and his wife Lee Moody of Durham, daughters, Anne Wells of Madison, Dorothy Jakubiec and her husband Robert of Middletown, five grandchildren; Scott Konior, Steven Konior, Greg Wells, James Pellerin, Jena (Pellerin) Gibson, and ten great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Marian, grandson Jason Wells, brother, Stanislaw Uliasz, sisters, Anna Pulnar, Josefa Rymar and Bronislawa Walczak. Helena will always be remembered for her love and dedication to her family. Due to the current conditions, funeral services and burial are private. A memorial mass will be held at a future date. Those who wish may send memorial donations to St. Mary Church, 79 S. Main St., Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
