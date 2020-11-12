With deep sadness, we share the passing of our dearly beloved Mother and Babcia, Helena (Mihulka) Kosior, 74, wife of the late Julian Kosior of Newington, CT. Helena passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Jefferson House. Born in Poland to the late Kazimierz and Apolonia (Falat) Mihulka, she immigrated to the United States in 1964. She was employed by Atlantic Tool/Excello/Textron for many years. Helena so deeply loved her family and friends, her happiest times were spent with them. She is survived by her two daughters and their families: Diane Ruskys and her husband Thomas and their children, Victoria and Kazimier. Margaret Wolak and Adam Owczarski and children, Natalia and Victor Wolak. She is also survived by very dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families; and very dear close friends. Helena was predeceased by her brother, Zbyszek Mihulka, a niece, Malgosia Mihulka and sister in law, Anna Przytulski. We would like to express our gratitude to the staff at Jefferson House and Morgan Unit who provided Helena with such wonderful care and comfort. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November, 14, 2020 at 9:30am at Sacred Heart Church 158 Broad Street New Britain, CT. Committal services and inurnment will follow the Mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery. There are no calling hours.



