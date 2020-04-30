|
Helena Kubacka, 84, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 in Autumn Lake Healthcare Facility (Cromwell, CT). The family expresses their deepest gratitude to the staff of Autumn Lake who took great care of Helena. Helena was born in the Czech Republic, the daughter of Jan and Emilie Heczko, in 1935. She came to the United States in 1970 and was a long-time resident of Newington, CT. Helena was a homemaker who was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a tremendous cook who kept a meticulous household. She was very active; and will always be remembered for her strong will and great sense of humor. In her spare time, she loved to sew, maintain beautiful gardens, and play card games. She was also an active member of her parish, Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Newington. Helena is now reunited with her predeceased husband, Joseph Kubacka, who passed away suddenly in 1999. She is survived by her two sons Josef and Jerry Kubacka, Josef's wife Beata Kubacka; and her three grandchildren Krista, Melissa, and Curtis Kubacka. Helena is survived by her sister, Marta Cuber of Poland, her brother Juzio Heczko and his wife Gosia of Czech Republic. She is also survived by several cousins, nieces, and nephews in Europe. A private ceremony celebrating her life will be held at a later date and time. To share memories or express condolences please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020