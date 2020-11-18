Helene B. (Dillaway) O'Day, passed peacefully early on November 17. She was a remarkable woman, born on May 4, 1931 to the late Edward and Marguerite (Smith) Bausemer. She grew up and spent her early life in Medford, MA along with her siblings: Joseph Hennessey, Francis Bausemer, Edward Bausemer and Rita Knight, all of whom predeceased her. In July of 1958, she left her Massachusetts roots and moved to Connecticut, where she lived the rest of her life. Throughout this time, she raised three children during the turbulent 60's and 70's, all of whom have grown to be responsible adults. She also established lifelong friendships that were founded in her genuine love and concern for others; particularly those closest to her. She spent her entire working career at SNET, where many of these friendships were born and nurtured. She held several positions from telephone operator, where she was once named Miss Voice and Courtesy, to administrative positions later in her career. She retired in 1991 and was able to enjoy her time taking the trip of her lifetime to Alaska along with many other shorter ones with friends and family. She leaves behind to love and miss her, her son John and his wife Nancy; as well as her two daughters, Lisa and her husband Gary and Michele and her husband Rick. She also leaves five grandchildren: Rick, Jessica, Ryan, Kara, and Brandon; and three great-grandchildren: Summer, Skyla and Kieran. Because of the Covid pandemic, the family plans a private service, but, in keeping with Helene's concern for others, requests any memorial donations be made in her honor to CT Foodshare to help those currently in need. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their appreciation to Helene's family for their trust. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com