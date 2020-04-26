|
Helene Holzmann Byrne, a resident of Simsbury for over 45 years, passed away peacefully in York, ME on April 17, 2020. Born July 16,1927 in Jersey City, N.J. she was the daughter of the late Gustav W and Louise (Leibbrand) Holzmann. She graduated from high school in Jersey City and continued her education at Pace University in New York City. Prior to retirement she was employed at ABB for many years. She was an active member of the community and volunteered her time raising Fidelco Guide Dogs and working for the Hartford Symphony Orchestra at the Talcott Mountain Music Festival. An avid tennis and bridge player she belonged to many local clubs. Winters were spent in the Rockies skiing Vail and enjoying time spent with the many friends she and Roger made while there. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, wife, and friend and also for her straightforward and pragmatic personality. Husband, Roger J Byrne, preceded her in death on April 17, 2015. She is survived by loving daughters, Lisa Byrne (Peter Fox) of York, ME, Barbara Byrne (Joseph Flaherty) of Newton, MA, and beloved granddaughter Hayley Morgan Byrne (Owen Allen) of Portsmouth, NH. Additional survivors include sisters-in-law Mary Beth Murray of Mount Tabor, NJ, Rosemary Byrne of Caldwell, NJ, brother-in-law William Hanlon of Far Hills, NJ, cousin Lillian Anderson of Aurora, CO as well as many nieces and nephews. Four legged friends include Roger the cat, and dogs Ralph, Monty, Cedric, and Eleanor. Helene was predeceased by her brother Gustav Holzmann and sons-in-law Michael P. Morgan and William Richard Boyd. Due to the current situation it is her family's intent to gather together at a later date to remember Helene and celebrate her life. Memorial gifts may be directed to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation https://fidelco.org 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002 or a charity of your choosing.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020