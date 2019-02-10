Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tillman Funeral Home - West Palm Beach
2170 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
561-965-4412
Resources
More Obituaries for Helene Hultgren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helene K. Hultgren


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helene K. Hultgren Obituary
Helene Kathryn (Watrous) Cadrain Hultgren 87 years old of West Palm Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on January 31, 2019 at Hospice of West Palm Beach. She was born in Middletown, Connecticut on August 1, 1931 to Earl D Watrous, Sr. and Ada (Burkel) Watrous. Both of her parents predeceased her. She married Howard John Cadrain, Sr. on December 21, 1950, he predeceased her. Together they had four children; Patricia (Cadrain) Ward of Bristol, CT, Eloise (Cadrain) Fioravanti of Plainville, CT, Howard John Cadrain, Jr. of Bristol, CT, and Robyn Cadrain of Simbury, CT. She married Joseph D. Hultgren on July 25, 1975 whom she leaves behind along with her step-children; Stephen Hultgren of Melbourne, FL, Donna (Hultgren) Bradley of Arizona City, AZ, Doreen (Hultgren) Lasota of Melbourne, FL, Randall Hultgren of Melbourne, FL, Diane (Hultgren) LeBlond of Terryville, CT, Joseph M. Hultgren of Melbourne, FL, and Lori (Hultgren) Schnubel of Oakley, UT. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Earle D. Watrous, Jr., John H. Watrous, Mary R. Watrous, Richard R. Watrous, Laurence E. Watrous, and Allen Douglas Watrous.She graduated from New Britain High School with the Class of 1949. She graduated from New Britain General Hospital Nursing Program and became an LPN. She retired from nursing after almost 40 years. Tillman Funeral Home in West Palm Beach, FL is in charge of the arrangements.Donations can be made in Helene's name to The Alzheimer's Foundation – alzdn.org.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.