1/
Helene R. Rubenstein
Helene Burlock Rubenstein, of Zephyrhills, FL and East Hartford, CT died Sunday July 19, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Nellie (Cutler) Burlock. Helene is survived by her husband Martin Rubenstein. She was a retired employee of the St of Ct. Private graveside funeral services were held on Tuesday July 21, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information or to sign the guest book for Helene, please visit online at weinsteinmortuary.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein Mortuary
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
July 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Marilyn Webb and Robert Webb
Friend
