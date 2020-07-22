Helene Burlock Rubenstein, of Zephyrhills, FL and East Hartford, CT died Sunday July 19, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Nellie (Cutler) Burlock. Helene is survived by her husband Martin Rubenstein. She was a retired employee of the St of Ct. Private graveside funeral services were held on Tuesday July 21, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information or to sign the guest book for Helene, please visit online at weinsteinmortuary.com
