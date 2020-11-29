1/1
Helene R. Sisti
Helene "Lee" (Bailey) Sisti died peacefully at home on 11/19/2020. She was the daughter of Edward and June Bailey and grew up in New Britain, CT. She always cherished so many memories with her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was such a private woman, but everyone who was part of her life adored her. Nothing was more important than her family and making people happy. Those who were part of her inner circle knew how much she loved reminiscing with her sisters, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was married to the love of her life, Benjamin Sisti, for 57 years and together they raised nine children. Besides her husband Ben, she leaves her children Sarah Tufano and husband Jeffrey of Farmington, Ben Sisti and wife Kelley of Braintree, MA., Maggie Sisti of Pacifica, CA., Nellie Hieger and husband Charlie of San Francisco, CA., Emma Sisti of New Britain, Edward Sisti of Hartford, Tucker Sisti and wife Meghan of Unionville and daughter-in-law Paula Sisti of Farmington. Sisters Donna Julian and husband Gilbert of Plainville, Kathleen Brysgel of Newington, Corinne Bailey of Farmington and sister-in-law Esther Veley of Kensington. Grandchildren Kristina, Kevin, Margaux, Haley, Abigail, Samantha, Patrick, Brogan, Rylan, Alana and Tristan. She also leaves four great grandchildren. Lee was predeceased by daughter Margaux Sisti, son Kevin Sisti, sister-in-law Victoria Marzec and brothers-in-law Ernest Marzec and Phillip Veley. We would like to thank her caregivers Taylor Tufano, Mike Chuckta and Kristina Kershew. In leiu of flowers, please make donations to ALSAC/St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Due to COVID restrictions, all services will be private for the family. Private services were held at the convenience of the family.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
November 28, 2020
Ben, very sorry to read about the passing of your wife. There is very little one can say at a time like this, but I want you to know you are in my thoughts and prayers. My deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Jack Hines
Friend
November 28, 2020
So sorry to hear about Helene’s passing. She was a wonderful, warm person. I used to see her out with the dog and she was very nice to talk with.
Jane Napieracz
Neighbor
November 27, 2020
She was such a nice lady .we would see her when our dogs were outside our condoes at Wild Oaks . May she rest in peace
Louise A Mercadante
Neighbor
November 26, 2020
Aunt Lee, it is with great sorrow that I just read of your passing. I want to apologize for the time I took my mother's bedspread and made a tent with it while you were babysitting me when we were living at 33 Viola Lane in New Britain. I remember that my "Mother" was very upset at you. Long story short, I should have spoken up and admitted it then, I I did not. I am sorry for that.
You were always my favorite Aunt because you always looked into my eyes when you spoke to me. You were real to me.
As time marched on, we lost touch, but on my heart you were always the best!
Rest in peace.
To "Uncle Ben" and family, my condolences.
Death is not the end, but rather a connection from the mortal life to eternal life of happiness and love with GOD.
Respectfully,
Brian Veley
860-604-6875
Brian Veley
Family
