Helene "Lee" (Bailey) Sisti died peacefully at home on 11/19/2020. She was the daughter of Edward and June Bailey and grew up in New Britain, CT. She always cherished so many memories with her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was such a private woman, but everyone who was part of her life adored her. Nothing was more important than her family and making people happy. Those who were part of her inner circle knew how much she loved reminiscing with her sisters, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was married to the love of her life, Benjamin Sisti, for 57 years and together they raised nine children. Besides her husband Ben, she leaves her children Sarah Tufano and husband Jeffrey of Farmington, Ben Sisti and wife Kelley of Braintree, MA., Maggie Sisti of Pacifica, CA., Nellie Hieger and husband Charlie of San Francisco, CA., Emma Sisti of New Britain, Edward Sisti of Hartford, Tucker Sisti and wife Meghan of Unionville and daughter-in-law Paula Sisti of Farmington. Sisters Donna Julian and husband Gilbert of Plainville, Kathleen Brysgel of Newington, Corinne Bailey of Farmington and sister-in-law Esther Veley of Kensington. Grandchildren Kristina, Kevin, Margaux, Haley, Abigail, Samantha, Patrick, Brogan, Rylan, Alana and Tristan. She also leaves four great grandchildren. Lee was predeceased by daughter Margaux Sisti, son Kevin Sisti, sister-in-law Victoria Marzec and brothers-in-law Ernest Marzec and Phillip Veley. We would like to thank her caregivers Taylor Tufano, Mike Chuckta and Kristina Kershew. In leiu of flowers, please make donations to ALSAC/St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Due to COVID restrictions, all services will be private for the family. Private services were held at the convenience of the family.



