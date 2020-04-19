|
|
Helga Emma Gagne, 96, devoted wife of the late Cephas Gagne, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020, with family by her side. Born March 18, 1924, in Philippsthal (Werra), Hessen, Germany, Helga was the beloved daughter and only child of Richard Quendt and Frieda (Petzold) Quendt. Helga's life was one of both great adventure and the beauty of the everyday. She fell in love with her future husband when he was stationed near her village at the end of World War II. When recounting the story of their first meeting, she always said that she liked him right away because of the rakish way he wore his hat. On the promise of this love, she followed her heart and left her home and family to join "Cephie" in the United States, emigrating from Germany in December 1947. After she arrived in the middle of a blizzard, they were married on Valentine's Day, 1948, beginning a wonderful marriage that would span 69 years. She became a naturalized US citizen in December 1952, and she lived on the same street in Wethersfield throughout her life in the US, right next door to her in-laws and, later, brother- and sister-in-law. Helga was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter-in-law, sister-in law, and friend, and was deeply loved by her family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren (who called her Oma), attending their games, concerts and events. Before she retired in 1986, she worked in retail for G. Fox & Company and Sage-Allen & Company. When not hard at work she loved to read, knit, sew, and crochet, and especially loved the time she spent with the Trinity Episcopal Church knitting group. Her family and friends received and treasure many of her beautiful hand-knitted blankets, sweaters, and hats. In her later years, she took up watercolor and oil painting, and was active in the Wethersfield Art League, creating paintings that now adorn the walls of her families' homes. Helga took great pleasure in making her own home warm and welcoming. She was a very gentle and giving soul: optimistic, accepting, and strong. She gave freely of her time to her extended family, caring for her in-laws in their later years and her grandchildren when they were young. Cephas and Helga always had time to be good and caring neighbors, which was returned in kind in their later years. She is survived by her brother-in-law John Gagne (Elfriede) of Hingham, MA; a son, James Gagne (Cynthia) of Asheville, NC; a daughter, Wendy Madsen (David) of Avon CT; two grandchildren, Emily Madsen (M. Lawrence Moberly) of Anchorage AK and Ross Madsen of Hartford CT; and two great granddaughters, Willa and Delia Moberly. The family would like to thank the staff of the Avery for their care and compassion. A graveside service at Rose Hill Cemetery, Rocky Hill, will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helga's memory may be made to: Avery Heights Recreation Department, 705 New Britain Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106, or the of Connecticut (https://www.alz.org/ct). For online condolences, please visit www.cremationct.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020