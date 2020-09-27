Helmut Beutel, born January 9, 1930 in New York City, passed away peacefully September 10, 2020. He was 90 years of age. Helmut was the son of German immigrants Gustav and Margaret Beutel, and brother to Oscar Beutel and Ina Cohen. He had two sons, Timothy and Theodore Beutel, and grandson Jenner Beutel. Helmut's career as a structural steel draftsman began in New York City and spanned decades. His passions were the outdoors, touring by bicycle, and participating in peaceful protests. Helmut leaves behind many happy memories and he is missed.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 27, 2020.