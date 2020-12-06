Helyn (Flanagan) Mulcahy passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Thanksgiving Day, after suffering a stroke, four days earlier. Born September 17, 1918 in Hartford, CT, to parents Caroline (Zimmerman) Flanagan and Thomas Francis Flanagan, Helyn lived a rich, and creative 102 years. She grew up singing on both WTIC and WDRC radio stations' live national broadcasts, and was written up in Variety for being the highest paid person in show business per word, as she squeaked out "apostrophe" in a Hull's Beer commercial. She simultaneously established herself nationally as a preeminent dance teacher and choreographer, also composing and producing three children's record albums. During the years that she held her recitals at the Bushnell, she was the only individual to fill the venue for two consecutive nights, standing room only. Most importantly, Miss Helyn also found the time to marry and raise a family. She was predeceased by her husband John William Mulcahy in 1959, and her siblings and their spouses, Lucille and Frank Buell, Thom and Estelle Flanagan, and Jim and Josephine Flanagan. She is survived by her children Jack Mulcahy of Avon, and Colly Sponzo and her husband Dr. Thomas Sponzo of Simsbury, and grandchildren, the Honorable Jem C. Sponzo and her husband Bradford Stewart of Weston, Britt Brennan and her husband Sean of New Canaan, TJ Sponzo and his wife Viviana of Wilton, and Jack Mulcahy and his wife Molly of East Granby, and great-grandchildren, Maeve Mulcahy Stewart, Brooks Bear Brennan, and Baby Girl Sponzo (due any day). Services will be private for "Gomma's" immediate family. In her honor, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, Dog Star Rescue, or the charity of your choice
