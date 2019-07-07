Henny Gerd (Jonassen)Olsen, 85, of Haddam peacefully passed away on June 30, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Henny was born on April 11,1934 in Brooklyn (Bay Ridge) New York, daughter of the late Bjorn and Martha (Bryne) Jonassen. Henny and her Olaf moved to Cedarwood Lane in Forest Glen in 1967. Henny lived there 52 years until last year when she moved to Haddam to be with family. She truly loved her home and all her wonderful neighbors who took such good care of her after her husband passed away. She loved the Town Beach and spent so many summers soaking up the sun with her grandson Tyler and watching him crab on the rocks. She also loved watching the Boston Red Sox and UConn basketball. Henny was the manager of Harvey's Dress Shop on Main Street (the best discount clothing shop in town) for many years. She was a true Noriwegian who loved to cook and bake all the traditional foods for her family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Olaf M. Olsen Jr., her oldest daughter Elaine (Olsen) Desabrais. She is survived by her daughter Susan Olsen-Maxwell and her husband Rodney of Haddam. Two grandsons , Tyler Maxwell of Haddam, Rory and Kelsey Maxwell from East Hampton and their beautiful daughter Violet Mazie (Violet called her Gmimi). One son in law Mark Desabrais from Florida. One brother in law Peter Olsen and his wife Ingrid and they two daughters Linda and Lisa from Georgia. There was be a Celebration of Henny's Life on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Pavilion at Saybrook Point. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019