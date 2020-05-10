Henrietta Bowers-Jackson, 79, beloved wife of George Jackson for 41 years passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home. She was most recently a resident of Bloomfield and lived for many years in Marlborough. Henrietta was born on April 26, 1941, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Lindsey and Dorothy (Dawson) Bowers. She was a graduate of Rayen High School, Class of 1959. After graduation, Henrietta moved to Mansfield, Ohio with her Aunt Clara where she was baptized in Jesus' name and filled with the Holy Ghost in 1960 at the Apostolic Church of Christ, under the leadership of the late Bishop Lee. Henrietta moved to Connecticut where she worked for Southern New England Telephone, retiring as a manager of telephone operators after thirty years of service. Sister Bowers-Jackson continued in the Apostolic doctrine in Connecticut. She was a beloved and faithful member of Christ Church of Deliverance in Hartford for over fifty years, serving under the current leadership of Bishop Fredrick Jackson. She was a leader in the area of Christian Education serving as a Master Sunday School Teacher, workshop facilitator, and Superintendent and Director of Christian Education. Sister Bowers-Jackson served on the State, Regional, and National levels of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World, (PAW). In recognition of her work and dedication in Christian Education and other ministries, the Aenon Bible College, (PAW) bestowed upon her an Honorary Doctorate Degree. She leaves with precious memories, her loving husband, George Jackson, Sr, a daughter, Sheila Oliver (Theodore) of Bloomfield; a son, George Jackson, Jr. of Marlborough; two grandchildren, Rebecka Oliver of Bristol and Josiah Oliver of Bloomfield; a brother, Kevin Bowers (Edna) of Decatur, GA; seven sisters, Barbara Finch of Manhattan, New York, Carol Jean Bowers, Linda Bowers, and Ada Hill (Calvin) all of Youngstown, OH, Clara Parks (Lorenzo) of Indianapolis, IN, April Bowers-Keyes of Germantown, MD, and Carla Wynn (Dewayne) of Silver Spring, MD; and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, other relatives, church family, and friends. Special thanks to Trinity Health of New England and her faithful caregiver, Veronica Barnes. She was predeceased by an infant daughter; three brothers, Stephen Bowers, Sr.; Alexander Bowers, Lindsey Bowers, Jr.; and a sister, Gail Bowers. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 12, 10 AM – 12 Noon, at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Because of the current pandemic, services will be private and attendance limited by the funeral home as necessary to comply with social distancing requirements. Burial will be private in Youngstown, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to Christ Church of Deliverance, 159 Blue Hills Ave., Hartford, CT 06112. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the service on or after May 12, at Noon, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.