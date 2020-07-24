Henrietta Marie Phraner, 91, of Windsor, passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020. Born in Ozone Park, NY, February 4, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Henrietta (Vermaelen) Phraner and William Z. Phraner. Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her brothers Joseph and William V. Phraner and her sisters Marie Phraner Dobler and Elizabeth Phraner Delaporte. She is survived by her sister Jean Phraner Corr of Florida and many special nieces and nephews. She became a Sister of Wisdom serving as an elementary school teacher in the United States and over 18 years in ministry in Malawi, South Africa. She worked many years at St. Francis Hospital before retiring. "Hen" as her friends called her loved a good time and was always ready to travel. She was a communicant of Saint Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Joseph's Church where she served on the Bereavement Committee, the Parish Council, sang in the choir, and made rosaries with the Rosary Makers as well as providing many other services to the church. She also volunteered at the Windsor Senior Center. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 11 AM directly at Saint Damien of Molokai Parish, St. Joseph Church, 1747 Poquonock Avenue, Poquonock. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Donations may be made to the St. Joseph Church Remembrance Fund. The Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
