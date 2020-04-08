Home

Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Henrietta Maheux

Henrietta Maheux Obituary
Henrietta Maheux, 96, of Somers, entered into Eternal Rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born in Lewiston, ME, the daughter to the late Alfred and Olive (Soucie) Bolduc. She resided in East Hartford for many years prior to her retirement. Henrietta is survived by her two children, Linda Fraleigh of Glastonbury and Leo Maheux and his wife, Donna, of Somers; a sister, Ruth McCabe; three grandchildren, Stacey, Christopher and Carly; a great-granddaughter, Haley; and a great-great granddaughter, Lisa Lyn. Henrietta was predeceased by her husband, Leo Maheux; a brother, Lee Bolduc, and a sister, Fairline Godbout. Services have been entrusted to Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 8, 2020
