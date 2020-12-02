Henry Albert Breitenbach, Jr., 79, of Old Saybrook passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 26 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford with his children by his side. Henry (Hank) was born February 2, 1941 in Teaneck, New Jersey, the son of Henry Breitenbach, Sr. and Adelaide (Garberini) Breitenbach. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1961 to 1966 and was stationed in San Diego, California and in the Aleutian Islands, Alaska. He was an Aviation Storekeeper Third Class on the USS Ticonderoga. On January 22, 1965 he married Patricia Barrett in Cliffside Park, New Jersey. Hank then moved his young family to Old Saybrook in 1971 where he built the family home and started Breitenbach Plumbing and Heating. Throughout his life, he enjoyed boating and fishing up and down the east coast and taking family trips to Block Island and Montauk. A notable accomplishment is when he earned his Merchant Marine Captain's license in 1999. Along with boating, Hank's other hobbies included restoring old boats, making custom fishing rods, photography and watching old movies. Surviving are his children, a daughter, Elizabeth Brochu of Windsor Locks, her husband, Joseph, and their two children, Anna and Joseph, Jr.; a son, Henry Breitenbach, III of Ivoryton, his wife, Cynthia and their three children, Margaret, Erin, and Callie; a daughter, Patricia Namin of Niantic, her husband, Ron and their two children, Nicholas and Katherine; a son, Karl Breitenbach of Old Saybrook, his wife, Jeannine and their three children, Gretchen, Abigayle, and Maura; a daughter, Amy Blecha of Suffolk, Virginia, her husband, David and their two children, Keagan and Andrew; a daughter, Maria Stewart of New Brighton, Pennsylvania, her husband, John and their two children, Meagan and Stephanie. He is also survived by his two brothers, Robert Breitenbach of Hillsdale, New Jersey and Stephen Breitenbach, Sr. of Watermill, New York, his sister, Alma Carlson of Stockholm, New Jersey as well as many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his partner of seven years, Maria Martin of Preston. He is predeceased by his parents, his wife, Patricia (Barrett) Breitenbach, and his sister, Patricia McIntyre. At this time, services will not be held due to the COVID pandemic. A celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in the name of Henry Breitenbach can be made to the Norwich Vet Center of Connecticut. Please go to the US Department of Veteran Affairs, https://www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/
to make your contribution.