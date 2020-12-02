To all of Hank's children....... I was so sorry to hear the news of your Dad's passing. Your father was one of the nicest and kindest of people who was always there for most anyone that needed help. He was a good friend for many years. Our paths crossed several times after the rollerskating era with periodic catch ups on our own lives. You all should be very proud of his accomplishments. He was a hard worker and will be missed by all that touched his life. Maria Peplau

Friend