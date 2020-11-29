Henry A. Daden, lifelong resident of Simsbury and husband of the late Irene (Bradley) Daden, entered into eternal life on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born May 25, 1925 in Lehe, Germany, son of the late Henry B. and Elsie (Jendreczyk) Daden. In addition to Irene, with whom he shared 53 wonderful years of marriage, Henry was predeceased by his brother Gerhardt ("Gary") of Simsbury and Manchester, Vermont and his beloved cocker spaniel Bruno. Henry graduated from Avon Old Farms School (class of 1943) and Brown University (class of 1951), after serving as an aviator in the US Navy/US Merchant Marine during World War II. He was a lifelong athlete, playing football, baseball and hockey at Avon Old Farms and golf during his adult years. His hobbies included woodworking and tinkering in his workshop. He built his family's home on Oakhurst Road, made furniture and dollhouses for family and friends, and grew many vegetables and flowers with his amazing green thumb. Henry was a member of St. Mary's Church and was a first class golfer with the Men's League and Geritol Swingers at Simsbury Farms. Henry volunteered actively in Simsbury on the Republican Town Committee and brought his engineering expertise to help oversee construction of the town's first water treatment plant. Professionally, Henry was a Plant Engineer, beginning his career at Bethlehem Steel and working at several local companies including Stanley Works and Veeder-Root. One of the highlights of his career was when he managed the building of the Hitchcock Chair Company factory in New Hartford. In 1991 Henry retired from the Hartford Courant after overseeing construction of their printing plant on Flower Street in Hartford. Henry is survived by his daughters Karen E. Daden and wife Carol A. Pekar of Stratford, Lynn Agresta and husband Thomas of Enfield, Susan George and husband Timothy of Syracuse, and Margaret Carr and husband Daniel of Simsbury; eight grandchildren Kimberly Howarth and husband Paul, Carolyn Renius and husband Brent, Timothy George Jr. and fiancée Jocelyn, Jason George and wife Carolyn, Robert George, Ryan Carr and wife Maggie, Timothy Carr, and Molly Carr; and his great grandson Michael. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Henry spent the last 16 years living with Margaret's family in Simsbury, making their home a center for many family gatherings, holidays and birthdays. Henry was a true gentleman, always looking out for and lending a helping hand to family, friends, and neighbors. Special thanks to Linda Prell and Judy Godin of McLean Home and Hospice, and Mary Tew for their caring support at the end of his life. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, December 2, 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church in Simsbury. Burial with military honors will follow in Simsbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics
Connecticut, 2666 State Street Suite 1, Hamden, CT 06517. Please visit Henry's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
for online tributes.