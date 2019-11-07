Hartford Courant Obituaries
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mark the Evangelist Church
West Hartford, CT
Henry B. Borawski


1920 - 2019
Henry B. Borawski, August 4, 1920 -November 5, 2019, of West Hartford, died peacefully at his home. "Pemer" was born in Hartford, grew up on Front St and worked for the City of Hartford for 35 years as an auto mechanic. He served in the US Army during WWII. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Louise (Quinn) Borawski and his five brothers. He leaves his nieces, Julia M. Wiellette of West Hartford and Linda W. Cote of Avon, who remember him as a second father who always had a joke and a smile for everyone. He will be greatly missed by Julia's wife, Cherie and by his great-nieces and nephew, Kelsie, Josh and Hannah. Henry also leaves a very devoted friend Carmine Cusano. Family gatherings will not be the same without Uncle Henry. Funeral procession will be Saturday, (Nov. 9), 11:00 am from the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11:30 am at St. Mark the Evangelist Church, West Hartford. Calling hour will be prior to the mass from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the funeral home. Online condolence may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 7, 2019
