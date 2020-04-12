|
Henry Burton "Burt" Lawrence, 88, of Newington, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, after several months of declining health. Burt is survived by his loving wife Susan of 56 years; his sons Christopher and his wife Donna of Fairfield, and Stephen of Newington; and two grandchildren, Christina and Christopher. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Barbara Lapenta and her husband Paul of South Windsor as well as nephews John and Robert Maura, and Fred Descy and niece Karra McCormack as well as many great-nephews and great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Otis and Hazel, his brother Lewis and his wife Florence, his brother Austin, his sister Meryl, his sister-in-law Nancy Descy and great-nephew Joseph Maura. Burt was born on August 21, 1931 in Washington, DC. He enlisted in the Navy and served his country honorably in the Korean War, later graduating from George Washington University. On October 10, 1964 he married Susan in Hartford, CT. In 1967 he began a 30 year career as a revenue officer with the IRS. He moved to Newington in 1970 where he raised his two sons. Burt never missed a game, practice, piano recital, concert or school function. Burt attended daily Mass at Holy Spirit Church with his many friends and loved watching the Yankees and UConn basketball. On Saturdays you could always find him working on various projects in his garage, but loved nothing more than time spent with his family and beloved grandchildren. Funeral services were held privately and Burt was laid to rest in West Meadow Cemetery in Newington. A Memorial Mass will take place for Burt at Holy Spirit Church in Newington at an appropriate future date. Military Honors will follow the Mass. Arrangements have been entrusted to Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave. in Newington. To share a memory with Burt's family, please visit www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020