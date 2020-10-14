Henry "Harry" Derwent Thomas, 89, of Vernon passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born August 18, 1931 in New York, the son of the late Cecil and Jane (Jones) Thomas. He was a Boy-scout leader of Troop 340 in Smithtown, Long Island for many years and had a Bachelors Degree in electrical engineering from Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn. Harry also served in the Naval Reserves, was a member of the Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers, served on the Vernon Town Council, and served as treasurer of the Rockville Fish & Game Club. He was an avid Ham Radio hobbiest. He is survived by his children, Steven Thomas and his wife Lois, Christopher Thomas, Linda Thomas, Jeffrey Thomas, and James Thomas; his stepson, Jason and his wife Shelley; 13 grand and step grandchildren; two great grandchildren; his brother, Leslie H. Thomas and his wife Barbara and 2 nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan; his second wife, Merrillee; and his first born son, David. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, October 16th at Riverside Cemetery in Windsor. (Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.) For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com