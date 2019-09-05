Home

John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church
896 Main Street
Manchester, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. James Cemetery
Henry E. Agostinelli Obituary
Henry E Agostinelli, 86, the husband of Adua (Straccia) Agostinelli died Monday, September 2, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. He was born in Manchester, the son of the late Albert and Gilda (Capparuccini) Agostinelli. Henry was an extremely intelligent and well-educated man. He was a member of Mensa, received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Hartford and a Masters from Trinity College. His love for kids and young adults brought him to his career as a public school teacher and as a tutor in the GED program at the Cheshire CT Correctional Institute. He was also an avid sports fan with a strong love for baseball. Henry was predeceased by his daughter Susan and besides his wife is survived by his daughter Deborah Caputo, his grandson Douglas and Kathryn and a great grandson Thomas. He is also survived by his brother Nathan Agostinelli and Elsie and special nephews Michael and Steven. A good husband, father, brother, friend, we all love you from Adua. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday September 7th at 9:00 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. James Church 896 Main Street Manchester followed by burial in St. James Cemetery. Family and Friends may call Friday September 6th from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. James School Foundation PO Box 254 Manchester, CT 06045. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 5, 2019
