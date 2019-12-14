Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Jakubiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry E. Jakubiak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry E. Jakubiak Obituary
Henry E. Jakubiak of Glen Cove, NY, formerly of Potomac, MD and New Britain, CT, died November 14, 2019 at his home after a battle with cancer. He was the son of Henry J. Jakubiak and Lilian Young Jakubiak of Farmington, CT. He leaves his wife of 55 years Susan Cowan Jakubiak. He is survived by his sisters Kate (Henrietta) Bragg and Judy Carey, his son Jeffrey M. Jakubiak, his daughter Elena Jakubiak, and beloved extended family. He had a fascinating and fulfilling career as an economist for the International Monetary Fund but loved nothing more than his family. He will be deeply missed. No service will be held.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -