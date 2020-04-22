Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Frazier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Frazier Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Frazier Jr. Obituary
Henry "Hank" Frazier, Jr., 85, departed this life on April 15, 2020. He was born in Savannah, GA to the late Henry Frazier, Sr. and Julia Wigs Brown. He served in the US Army and he also worked as a crossing guard in Hartford. He began his acting career in NYC in 1967. Frazier has performed in over 100 plays throughout the US, and off-Broadway, universities, repertory and regional theaters. Hank leaves to cherish his memory, brother Nathaniel Brown; sister, Juanita Giles; a devoted cousin, Arabelle Wesley and a host of nephews, nieces and great nephews and great nieces. An outside drive-thru visitation will take place on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 10:00AM – 11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT, followed by a private Celebration of Life, which will be Livestreamed beginning at 11:00AM. To leave a message of comfort for the family of Hank Frazier, to view the full obituary and to also view the Celebration of Life, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -