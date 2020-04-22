|
|
Henry "Hank" Frazier, Jr., 85, departed this life on April 15, 2020. He was born in Savannah, GA to the late Henry Frazier, Sr. and Julia Wigs Brown. He served in the US Army and he also worked as a crossing guard in Hartford. He began his acting career in NYC in 1967. Frazier has performed in over 100 plays throughout the US, and off-Broadway, universities, repertory and regional theaters. Hank leaves to cherish his memory, brother Nathaniel Brown; sister, Juanita Giles; a devoted cousin, Arabelle Wesley and a host of nephews, nieces and great nephews and great nieces. An outside drive-thru visitation will take place on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 10:00AM – 11:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT, followed by a private Celebration of Life, which will be Livestreamed beginning at 11:00AM. To leave a message of comfort for the family of Hank Frazier, to view the full obituary and to also view the Celebration of Life, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 22, 2020