French and Rising Funeral Home
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
French and Rising Funeral Home
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
French and Rising Funeral Home
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
Henry H. Leathe


1946 - 2019
Henry H. Leathe Obituary
Henry Harrison Leathe, III, 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday December 4th at Hackett Hill Nursing Home in Manchester, NH. Born on July 12, 1946 in Boston, MA, he is the oldest son of Henry Harrison Leathe, II and Carolee (Rice) Leathe. He is an Eagle Scout and graduate of Alfred Prince Tech in Hartford CT and enjoyed a career as an auto mechanic. During his Life Henry loved snowmobiling, drag racing, NASCAR and being a mechanic. Most of all, he relished spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Fox and her husband Brian; brother Peter Leathe and his wife Patte of West Hartford CT; sisters, Susan Canha and her husband Joe of Vineyard Haven, MA, and Nancy Meyer and her husband Scott of Goshen, CT; two grandchildren Victoria and Kevin Fox. Calling hours will be held on Monday December 9th from 12pm to 2pm with a Funeral Service at 2pm. All services will be held at the French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown, NH 03045. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Speedway Children's Charities. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 8, 2019
