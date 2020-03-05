Home

Henry Holody

Henry Holody, 68, of Kensington, loving husband of Danuta (Skwarek) and father of Natalie and Christopher Holody, died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, March 6 from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 directly at Sacred Heart Church. He will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Sacred Heart Cemetery. For a complete obituary, visit www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 5, 2020
