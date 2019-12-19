Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Roy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry J. Roy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry J. Roy Obituary
Henry J. Roy, 70, of Enfield, beloved husband of Rena Manigo, entered into eternal peace, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2019 at home. Born and raised in Claremont, NH, Henry lived in Enfield for the past 13 years. He was employed by Pratt & Whitney retiring after 39 years. Henry was an avid NASCAR fan, and also enjoyed gardening and bird watching. He and Rena enjoyed travelling together on cruises and especially enjoyed day-trips to lake Congamond and Northampton. In the late Spring, strawberry picking was a favorite activity, as well as Apple picking in the Fall. Besides his wife, he leaves his brothers, Leo Roy, Victor Roy, Roland Roy, two sisters, Irene (Labrecque) Papps and Priscilla (Roy) Thompson, as well as 17 nieces and nephews. Henry was predeceased by his Parents Desneige and Gedion, siblings Roger (Labrecque), Jean (Labrecque) George, Andrea Labrecque and Norman Roy.Service and burial are private. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Leetestevens.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -