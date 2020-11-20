Henry T. "Hank" Kobylarz, 89, of Kensington, recent widower of Greta (Bostrom) Kobylarz, passed away Tuesday (November 17, 2020) at the Hospital of Central Connecticut due to complications from COVID-19. Born in New Britain, he graduated from New Britain High School, class of 1949, and EC Goodwin Technical School in 1950. Hank served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and lived in Kensington since 1957. He was an engineer at Colt Firearms in Hartford, retiring in 1990. An accomplished artist, Hank was a member of First Lutheran Church in New Britain and the Berlin VFW Post. Hank was passionate about baseball and was an avid Red Sox fan. He enjoyed freshwater fishing and spending time aboard his son`s boat. One of his greatest pleasures in life was spending time with his great grandchildren whom he truly loved and enjoyed. For over twenty- five years he and Greta were seasonal campers in Vermont where they met and enjoyed time spent, creating long lasting relationships with friends. At home he had a special relationship with his neighbors and their children and was regarded as the "adopted grandfather". He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Kobylarz and his wife Patti of Portland; two grandchildren, Katie Vigil and her husband Che of Hebron and Andrew Kobylarz of Portland; three great grandsons, Ryan, Connor and Jeremiah Vigil; several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife Greta, he was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Kobylarz and two sisters; Claire Budrejko and Helen Helechu. Recently he created a special bond with the Pasters of First Lutheran Church of the Reformation and we thank Pastor Joe and Paster Will for all of the prayers and support during this difficult time. The family would like to express their gratitude to his care giver Holly Erickson for her dedication to Hank for past few months. We are very appreciative for the Doctors and nurses in the ICU for their gallant efforts and care they provided. A funeral service will be held Monday 10 AM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain, followed by burial in South Burying Ground, Kensington. Due to the current rise in COVID 19 cases, the family has decided that there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Lutheran Church, 77 Franklin Square, New Britain, CT 06051 or to the Berlin VFW Post 152 Massirio Drive, Berlin, CT 06037. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com