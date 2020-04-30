Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry GUAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry L. GUAY


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry L. GUAY Obituary
Henry L. Guay, 79, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of the late Marianne (Rosa) Guay, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Born in Hartford on May 11, 1940, he was the son of the late Henry and Nora (Begile) Guay. Henry was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He worked for many years as a contractor in the remodeling business. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. Henry will be forever missed by his two sons, Scott Guay and Greg Guay, both of Wethersfield; two grandsons, Aaron and Ethan Guay; his brother, Greg Guay of Clinton and his sister, Noreen Guay of Killingworth, as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Funeral services will be private. Donations in Henry's memory may be made to Veterans Hospital, 950 Campbell Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield is assisting the family. To share a memory of Henry, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -