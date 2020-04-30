|
|
Henry L. Guay, 79, of Wethersfield, beloved husband of the late Marianne (Rosa) Guay, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Born in Hartford on May 11, 1940, he was the son of the late Henry and Nora (Begile) Guay. Henry was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He worked for many years as a contractor in the remodeling business. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. Henry will be forever missed by his two sons, Scott Guay and Greg Guay, both of Wethersfield; two grandsons, Aaron and Ethan Guay; his brother, Greg Guay of Clinton and his sister, Noreen Guay of Killingworth, as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Funeral services will be private. Donations in Henry's memory may be made to Veterans Hospital, 950 Campbell Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield is assisting the family. To share a memory of Henry, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020