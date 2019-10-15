Home

Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23222
(804) 321-9095
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Triumphant Baptist Church
2003 Lamb Avenue
Richmond, VA
Henry L. Tilley Obituary
Rev. Dr. Henry L. Tilley, 79, of N. Chesterfield, Virginia, departed this life October 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Frederick Wright and his parents, Mansfield and Annie Smith Tilley. Surviving are his wife, Deloris Wright Tilley; daughter, Brenda Wright; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia G. Tilley and Robin T. Geter; one brother, Roger S. Tilley; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Richmond, Virginia. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, October 18 at Triumphant Baptist Church, 2003 Lamb Avenue. Richmond, Virginia. Rev. Dr. Arthur M. Jones, pastor, officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens, Glen Allen, Virginia. Online guest book at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 15, 2019
