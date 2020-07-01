Henry Leo "Hank" Kucinskas
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry "Hank" Leo Kucinskas, 90, of Granby, passed away on May 24, 2020 at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Stafford Springs. He was the beloved husband of Judy Bea Kucinskas. Hank was born in Plymouth, CT on January 13, 1930, a son of the late Adolf and Mary Kucinskas. He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. He worked for over 35 years at Hamilton Standard, now called Hamilton Sundstrand in Windsor Locks, until retirement in Oct. 1993. Hank leaves his wife, Judy Bea Kucinskas, sister Helen Cynar of Waterford, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings; Donald, Edward, Charles, John and Arthur Kucinskas and Florence Simmons. Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 5:00-7:00 PM at Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby. A graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday, July 2nd at 2:00 PM in Granby Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Granby Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook St.
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved