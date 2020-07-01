Henry "Hank" Leo Kucinskas, 90, of Granby, passed away on May 24, 2020 at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Stafford Springs. He was the beloved husband of Judy Bea Kucinskas. Hank was born in Plymouth, CT on January 13, 1930, a son of the late Adolf and Mary Kucinskas. He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. He worked for over 35 years at Hamilton Standard, now called Hamilton Sundstrand in Windsor Locks, until retirement in Oct. 1993. Hank leaves his wife, Judy Bea Kucinskas, sister Helen Cynar of Waterford, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings; Donald, Edward, Charles, John and Arthur Kucinskas and Florence Simmons. Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 5:00-7:00 PM at Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby. A graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday, July 2nd at 2:00 PM in Granby Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 1, 2020.