Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
Henry M. Maciag

Henry M. Maciag Obituary
Henry M. Maciag, 91, was called to eternal life on Friday, March 1, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. Born on July 18, 1927, he was the son of the late Andrew & Stella (Rozanski) Maciag. He served our nation with great pride during WWII in the United States Navy and was the last living member of the Catholic War Veteran's Post 1650. As a longtime New Britain resident, he was a communicant of Sacred Heart Parish and held membership with the Holy Name Society. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a foreman with Stanley Works, giving many years of dedicated service. Fenway Park has lost one if its greatest fans as he enjoyed the Boston Red Sox, Gardening, but most importantly, family was always his top priority. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Helen (Hrenko) Maciag, a daughter Elaine Riccio, and several siblings.Left to honor and cherish his memory are his children Thomas Maciag and his wife Eileen of Berlin, Susan Abucewicz and her husband Roger of New Britain, Jo-Ann Keith and her husband Andy of Cromwell, a son-in-law Victor Riccio of New Britain, a sister Ceil Kurzyn of Berlin, 9 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.His life and funeral will be celebrated on Thursday, March 7 at 8:30 AM from Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St, New Britain with a 9:30 AM Liturgy of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church. Rites of Committal will follow the Mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery Chapel. Relatives and friends are welcome to call for visitation on Wednesday from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Burritt Hill. Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St, New Britain, CT 06053. To share a memory or words of comfort with Henry's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net

Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019
