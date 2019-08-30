Home

Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
(860) 669-2903
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swan Funeral Home
80 East Main Street
Clinton, CT 06413
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church of the Visitation
Clinton, CT
Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
State of Connecticut Veterans Cemetery
Middletown, CT
Henry Mahier Obituary
On Saturday, August 24th, 2019, Henry Huck Mahier, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at age 93 in Connecticut, and is now in the hands of our Lord Jesus Christ. Henry was born July 19th, 1926 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to William Henry Harrison Mahier and Lela Virginia (Doherty) Mahier. Henry was preceded in death by his father William Henry H. Mahier and his mother (at birth) Lela Virginia Mahier. He is survived by his wife, Maria Teresa (Carreño) Mahier, his 5 children Henry Daniel Mahier and wife Carol, Mimi Mahier Smith, William Ramon Mahier, Luke Eduardo Mahier and wife Beth, Thomas Jose Mahier and wife Cynthia, his seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. The family will receive visitors at Swan Funeral Home, Clinton, CT on Wednesday, September 4 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 6 at St. Mary's Church of the Visitation, Clinton, CT, at 11:00 AM, followed by burial at the State of Connecticut Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, CT at 1:00 PM. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 617 Main St, Middletown, CT 06457. For full obituary and service information, please visit www.SwanFH.com
Published in The Hartford Courant from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
