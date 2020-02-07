Home

All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hopewell Baptist Church
280 Windsor Avenue
Windsor, CT
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Hopewell Baptist Church
280 Windsor Avenue
Windsor, CT
View Map
Henry Monroe Sr. Obituary
Henry "Candyman" Monroe, Sr., 92, died peacefully on Sunday, 02/02/2020 after a long fight with Kidney disease and CHF. Henry was determined and strong willed and his life was dedicated to the Lord. He leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Doris (Anderson); son Henry Jr. both of Hartford; a daughter Patricia (Tom) Walker of Windsor, CT; 5 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Henry was the last of 12 siblings. Homegoing service will be Saturday, 02/08/2020, 10 a.m. with viewing at 9 a.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Avenue, Windsor, CT. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Blvd. So. Windsor, CT has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 7, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -