Henry N. "Hank" Dubois, 84, of Marlborough and formerly of East Hartford, journeyed home on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after complications from the COVID-19 virus. He was the loving husband of 58 years of the late Pauline A. (Stiff) Dubois. Born in Methuen, MA on December 19, 1935, he was the youngest of seventeen children of the late Henry and Lucina (Ouellette) Dubois. Henry moved to Connecticut at the age of sixteen and met the love of his life Pauline, and they married in 1957 and settled in East Hartford. He resided in East Hartford for over thirty years prior to moving to Marlborough 27 years ago. Henry was a hardworking man who worked many jobs, including a septic company and a paving company, before becoming a welder at Valley Steel. He then started his own business, HND Fabricators, designing, building and installing steel stairs and railings for homes and local businesses. He enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and going to antique car shows. Henry is survived by three daughters, Valerie Henley and her husband, Gordon, of Marlborough, Heidie Endrelunas and her husband, Gregory, of Marlborough with whom he made his home, Wendie Dubois of Manchester; a son, Jeffrey N. Dubois and his fiancée, Bridget Renstrom, of East Hartford; two "adopted daughters", Patricia Drum and her husband, Dale, of Marlborough, Pamela Hall of West Gardiner, ME; thirteen special grandchildren; and twelve adored great-grandchildren. He also leaves seven sisters, Cecile Bourassa, Jeanne LaTulippe, Rose Michaud, Gertrude Iannazzi, Bernadette Carney, Marcelle Thompson, Madeline Giroux; and a brother, Leo Dubois all of Massachusetts; many nieces, nephews, former customers, and dear friends. Due to the current health crisis, private funeral service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Henry's name, may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, CT Chapter, 659 Tower Avenue, First Floor, Hartford, CT 06112. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.