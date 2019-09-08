Home

POWERED BY

Services
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Denno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry O. Denno


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Owen Denno, 86, of Hebron, CT, passed away at home on Friday, August 30, 2019 surrounded by his family and beloved wife of 62 years, Geneiva (Kissell) Denno. Born in Rutland VT, he was the son of the late Clarence and Catherine (Laconche) Denno. Henry was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, repairing radar systems on U.S. aircraft. His career at IBM spanned 34 years, retiring as a computer engineer. He loved all things mechanical, solving problems and learning new things and generously shared his knowledge and many skills with family and friends. He enjoyed a multitude of hobbies, restoring cars with his grandsons and building and flying beautifully detailed remote-control airplanes. He was a member of and served as, president of the Northern Connecticut Radio Control Club (NCRCC). He will be forever loved and missed by his wife Geneiva of Hebron, children Deborah (Bradford) of Hebron, Shirley (James) of Marlborough, Peter (Grace) of Maryland, Paul (Lisa) of Columbia: grandchildren Jenna, Michael, Brendon, Amanda, Owen and Sara; and great granddaughter Ruby. He was pre-deceased by his brother Robert Denno. Burial will be private. To leave a condolence, please visit: www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
Download Now