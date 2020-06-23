Henry O. Felie
Henry "Hank" Otto Felie, 87, of Floral City, FL and formerly a resident of Willington Ct., passed away on June 19, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Hank was born in Hartford, Connecticut in 1933, son of the late Estella and Otto Felie. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 40 years, Josephine Gertrude Hopkins. Hank leaves his loving partner of 25 years Karen McGee Streaker of Floral City, FL., and family, his sister Shirlie Killoran of Southington, Ct, his four children, Paul (Barbara) Felie, Susan (Bob) Blackwood, Jon Felie, and Elizabeth (Mario) Charest, six grandchildren, Robert, Matthew, Heather Blackwood, Jillian (Nick) Richardson, Pamela Felie and Joshua Charest and two great grandchildren, Cameron and Emily Richardson. Hank was an Army Veteran and worked for Southern New England Telephone for 30 years before retiring. Hank loved outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, hiking, trail working and bicycling which he did into his 80's. He took great pride in family, his work and his homes. Living a healthy life and maintaining physical strength were very important to him. He loved conversing with people and made & kept many friends even from his childhood. Hank will be deeply missed by all. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 23, 2020.
