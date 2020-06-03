Henry P. Juszkiewicz
1955 - 2020
On Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10:30 am, Henry P. Juszkiewicz, of Newington, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 64. Henry was born on December 9, 1955 in New Britain to Edward and Janina (Duma) Juszkiewicz, and graduated from EC Goodwin Tech in 1975. He was a lifelong resident of Newington, CT and an accomplished electrician for 25 years. On January 18, 1991 he married Sue (St. Laurent) Juszkiewicz and raised James St. Laurent for 36 happy years. Henry loved being an electrician, and being a coach and scoutmaster to their son. Henry was a loyal fan of the NY Giants and Yankees as well. He is survived by his wife, Sue, their son James and his fiancée Kristen, his beloved dog Precious, as well as his brother John. Funeral services for Henry will be held privately at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington. Henry will be lovingly laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery in New Britain. To leave an online expression of sympathy or words of comfort for his family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 3, 2020.
June 3, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
