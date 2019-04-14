Hartford Courant Obituaries
Henry R. Wix Obituary
Henry Raymond Wix, 21, of Granby, beloved son and brother, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital (Hartford, Connecticut) after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm. Henry was born on April 16, 1997 to Kenneth and Donna (Petruccelli) Wix of Granby, Connecticut and was a 2015 graduate of Granby Memorial High School. After high school, Henry continued his education at Western New England (WNE) University (Springfield, Massachusetts) and will be posthumously awarded his Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematical Sciences with a Minor in History. Henry was a decorated cadet with the University of Massachusetts Army ROTC Minuteman Battalion. He was also a member of the Hartford Chapter of the Connecticut Board of Approved Baseball Umpires.Henry was passionate about service and had a kind, welcoming spirit. He always had a smile on his face and a helping hand at the ready. In the end, Henry's passion for service enabled his family to consent to donate Henry's organs and tissue through New England Donor Services. He gave the gift of life, the most precious gift of all.Henry is survived by his mother Donna Wix, brother Joseph and sister Anna of Granby, CT; his grandfather, Raymond Petruccelli, of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts; and his grandparents, Richard and Marilyn Wix of Byron, Minnesota. He is predeceased by his father, Kenneth L. Wix, and his grandmother, Estelle (Edgerly) Petruccelli.Calling hours will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2-6 at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor, Connecticut. A memorial service will take place at a time convenient to the family. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home of Granby has care of his arrangements. The family has requested that memorial contributions be sent to Fallen Patriots or New England Donor Services. https://p2p.charityengine.net/ChildrenOfFallenPatriots/Fundraising/team/In-Memory-of-Henry-Raymond-Wixhttps://www.classy.org/give/162811/#!/donation/checkout To read his extended obituary, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2019
