Henry Samuel Kieser

Henry Samuel Kieser Obituary
Henry Samuel "Sam" Kieser, 80, of Simsbury, beloved husband of Joyce (Riordan) Kieser, died Friday, February 7, 2020 at his home. He was born July 31, 1939 in Reading, PA, son of the late Henry Samuel Kieser, MD and Marion (Rothermel) Kieser and had lived in Wallingford prior to moving Simsbury 43 years ago. Sam was a graduate of Yale University and had received his JD from George Washington University. Attorney Kieser was a Patent Attorney for the US Patent Office, Winchester, Olin and Emhart and most recently was an Attorney of Counsel for Alix, Yale and Ristas, LLP. He was a Friend of Bill and had enjoyed woodworking and loved spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his loving wife of almost 50 years, he is survived by his two sons, William Kieser and his wife Wendy of Victor, NY and Daniel Kieser and his wife Maggie of Portsmouth, VA and three grandchildren. His family will receive friends at the Vincent Funeral Home, 880 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury on Thursday, February 13th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the . Please visit Sam's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 11, 2020
