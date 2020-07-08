Henry (Hank) Skowronek, 77, of East Hartford beloved husband of the late Kathleen Skowronek passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday July 3, 2020. Henry was born in Hartford, CT on February 8, 1943 to the late Felix and Agnes (Maselek) Skowronek. Henry and Kathy were married in 1964 and moved to East Hartford in 1968 where he resided for 52 years. Henry was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed being surrounded by his family especially his grandchildren. His children and grandchildren meant the world to him, and were his top priority. Henry spent countless hours with them all, making memories they will never forget. Henry was dedicated to volunteering and community service. Giving over 40 years of service to Boy Scout Troop 57, serving as scout master for over 20 years, where he mentored hundreds of scouts and guided over 37 to the rank of Eagle Scout including his three grandsons. Henry will be dearly missed by his son Mark and his wife Susan of East Hartford, his daughter Michelle St. Amand and her husband Kevin of South Windsor, his four beautiful grandchildren, Mara and Alexander Skowronek, Jake and Max St. Amand. He is also survived by his brother Stanley and his wife Carol of Enfield, and his sister Mary Ann Kingsbury of Wales, MA, several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his brother Edward. Visiting Hours with the Family will be Friday July 10, 2020 from 10:00am to 1:00pm. Funeral Home Services will follow Immediately at 1:00pm. All services will be held at Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave. East Hartford, CT. 06108. Burial will follow at the family plot in St. Mary's Cemetery E. Hartford CT. To sign the online guestbook go to www.NewkirkandWhitney.com
Facemask most be worn by all attending and proper social guidelines followed.