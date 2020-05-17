Henry T. Walker, 85, of Rockville died on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born August 6, 1934 in Hartford, the son of the late Henry D. and Sophie (Deptula) Walker. He attended St. Joseph's School and graduated from Rockville High School Class of '53. He served in the US Marine Corps, from 1953-1956 as SGT during the Korean Conflict. He is survived by his son, Thomas Walker of Ashford; his daughter Susan Walker of NH; his brother, Daniel Walker and his wife Mary of Rockville; his two sisters, Dorothy Sanders of East Hartford and Lucille Burke of Poquonock; his two grandsons, Neal and Paul Walker and many nieces and nephews. He worked at Royal Typewriter, AR Lombardi Associates of Ellington, and part time at Ellington Ridge Country Club for 21 years. Henry enjoyed sports and was continually active in local baseball and basketball. Henry would like to thank the staff who cared for him at Hartford and Manchester Hospitals, Vitas Healthcare and especially his son Tom and his wife JoAnne. He was also long-time member of the American Legion Post 14 and the TKB Club both in Vernon. A graveside service will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.