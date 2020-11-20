Henry William Lukas (Lukasiewicz), 1923-2020, husband of the late Frances Frawley Lukas, passed from this life on October 11, 2020, only one month before his 97th Birthday. Born and raised in Kensington Ct, he lived in the house that he and his wife Frances built on the farmland that Henry and his father had worked for many decades. Henry was known by all in the local farm community as a solid man and friend, and as a wonderful son to his parents Antoni and Margaret Lukasiewicz, and as brother to sisters Julie Regula, Adele O'Brien and Mary Lukasiewicz. As a young man, "Hank" excelled in both school and athletics, and was a regionally accomplished and well-known "fire-ball" pitcher for the local amateur and semi-pro ball clubs. While working with his father over the many years to maintain their dairy and produce farm, he also delivered milk for Ferndale Dairy, and later worked at both the Kensington and Berlin Post Offices. After retirement, he cashiered at a local spirits shop, very much enjoying his many interactions with the residents of his town. As recollected by others, he leaves behind a legacy of kindness. He will be missed dearly by daughter Karen Lukas who stayed with him for the past few years in the home and on the land he so loved; his son Timothy and wife Deirdre O'Callaghan of Maine, and Tim will always appreciate the passion for hunting, fishing and the outdoors his dad passed on; his grandchildren Jessica Lukas Lavoie and husband Jeff Lavoie in N.Ca
rolina; Jacob Lukas and wife Alisha in Maine; and Jarrett Lukas in Maine; and his special joys, his great-grandchildren Zaria, Zarina and Zander Lavoie (NC), and Kolby and Elliot Lukas (ME). A heart-felt thanks to all the friends who stopped by to check on Henry regularly over the past several years and nieces and nephews Christine Regula, and John Regula and wife Susan, and their daughters Caroline and Kristin, and Kevin O'Brien. The family extends our deepest gratitude to his longtime caregivers Alice Kondracki and Emily Vazques, both of whom loved him deeply. Come warmer weather, a celebration will be hosted in the backyard of his home, his true cathedral. "One touch of nature makes the whole world kin" W. Shakespeare In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the non-profit Folk Arts Rajasthan founded in 2004 by Henry's daughter addressing education and now pandemic needs of marginalized children. (www.FolkArtsRajasthan.org
) - 314 E.84thSt #11 NY, NY 10028.