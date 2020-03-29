Home

Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
CT State Veterans Cemetery
Middletown, CT
View Map
Henry "Nip" Williams Sr.


1934 - 2020
Henry "Nip" Williams Sr. Obituary
Henry (Nip) Williams, Sr., 85, of Hartford, CT, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford, CT on November 15, 1934, son of the late Allen Williams, Sr. and Lovie (Countryman) Williams. Prior to his retiring, Henry was employed by the City of Hartford Parks Department. He leaves to cherish his memory his children; daughter Karen (devoted son in law Willie) Stathum of Bloomfield, sons Henry Williams, Jr. of East Hartford, and Anthony (Yulinda) Williams of Uncasville; brother, Rev. Lloyd Williams of Hartford, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. An intimate graveside ceremony with military honors will take place on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 1:00PM at the CT State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown, with visitation from 11:00AM - 12:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service(Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street in Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Williams family or to view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020
