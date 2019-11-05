Home

South Green Memorial Home (Waszkelewicz)
43 Wethersfield Avenue
Hartford, CT 06114
(860) 246-1413
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
SS Cyril & Methodius Church
55 Charter Oak Ave
Hartford, CT
View Map
Henryka M. Pituch

Henryka M. Pituch Obituary
Henryka M. Pituch, 71, of Hartford, passed away at home Sunday, November 3, 2019. She fought a long battle with cancer. She was born in Bukowsko, Poland, attended schools in New Hampshire and Connecticut, and obtained a Master's Degree in Fine Arts from the Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow, Poland. She used her creative talents in numerous art mediums, painting, drawing, carving, jewelry making and other crafts. She did just about everything, cooking, gardening, orchids, music, bird watching, writing, and tons of fixer-upper jobs (cement, brick & wood). Most gratefully, she took loving care of her family – both here and abroad. She will be dearly missed by her friends & family, surviving brother Jozef, sisters Barbara & Mary. There will be no wake. A Mass of Christian burial in Polish will be held at SS Cyril & Methodius Church, 55 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford on Wednesday, November 6th, at 10 am. Cemetery ceremonies will be for family only. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Church Tower & Roof Restoration Fund of SS Cyril & Methodius Church. Thank you. South Green Memorial Home has care of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 5, 2019
