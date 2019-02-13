Herbert C. Brown, 93, of South Windsor, CT., passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Born in New Britain, CT on October 4, 1925, he was the son of the late Anton Brown and Barbara (Kunish) Brown.In addition to his parents, Herb was predeceased by his only child, William A. Brown, and his siblings Helen, Anna, Rudolph, Ernest, Barbara and Anton. He leaves to mourn his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Patricia (Regan) Brown, his daughter-in-law Mary Brown of West Hartford, grandchildren Ian Brown of Waltham, MA, Graham (Alexandra) Brown of Tolland, CT and Elizabeth Brown of Philadelphia, a niece, Christine Fitzwater of Utah and a nephew, Richard Kjarsgaard of Hawaii. He also leaves his two special great-grandchildren, twins, Weston and Amelia, whom he was delighted to welcome into the world in October 2018, and who helped him fulfill one of his final wishes - becoming a great grandfather.Herb was a talented draftsman and illustrator who spent his entire career working for United Technologies; at Pratt & Whitney, Hamilton Standard and finally at the UTC Research Center as a technical illustrator. He was a devoted family man who adored his wife and family. He also enjoyed working in his garden, snowmobiling in the winter and boating on the Connecticut River. Herb was an active member of the Camp Bethel Association in Haddam, CT, from the time he was a baby, and spent a lifetime of summers enjoying the companionship of other members of Camp Bethel and the pleasures of the Connecticut River. He lived a full, rich life and will be missed by his many friends and loving family members. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 12, 2019, at 12 noon at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, CT. A visitation hour will be held an hour prior from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Herb's memory may be made to the Camp Bethel Association, c/o John Wolcott, 55 Bretton Woods Drive Cranston, RI 02920. Please visit, www.Carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary