Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Bailey Funeral Home, Inc.
48 Broad Street
Plainville, CT 06062
Herbert E. Sunbury

Herbert E. Sunbury, of Plainville, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was the loving husband of Judith (Tufts) Sunbury. Herb was born on June 28, 1936 to Guy and Margaret (Carey) Sunbury. He graduated from New Britain High School in 1954 and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955-1959. He was an inspector at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft for 35 years until his retirement in 1999. In 1963 he met the love of his life, Judy, and in 1964 started a beautiful marriage full of laughs, dancing, bowling, traveling to Myrtle Beach, and precious time with family. A quiet man who will be best remembered for his dry humor and smile with a twinkle in his eyes. Besides his loving wife, Herb leaves his daughter, Karen Sciota and her husband Mark of Southington, his son, Scott Sunbury and his wife Kristi of Fort Mill, S.C., his grandchildren, Nicholas and Matthew Sciota and Madeline and Jackson Sunbury. Herb also leaves behind his sisters, Marguerite Sunbury, Dorothy Sunbury, and Kathleen Bracken. He was predeceased by his brothers Richard, Raymond and Guy and his sister Maureen. He also leaves his sisters and brother-in-law and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome to call at the Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville on Wednesday, November 27 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 AM at The Church of Saint Dominic, 1050 Flanders Road, Southington. Full military honors will be accorded following the mass. Burial will be held privately at a later date. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 26, 2019
