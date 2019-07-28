Hartford Courant Obituaries
Herbert G. Sullivan, 86, passed away on July 23, 2019 with his son Tim by his side. He leaves his beloved wife of 62 years, Irene (Hyland) Sullivan. Herb was born in Hartford the son of Mildred (Gesnaldo) Sullivan and John Sullivan. He was a proud Army Veteran having served in the Korean Conflict, Pusan Korea in 1953. He started his career with Western Union as a manager for 15 years and continued his career at the Aetna in Hartford, for many years as a director. Herb was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and a supporter of UCONN Husky Football. Herb was predeceased by his son, Vincent Sullivan and a sister, Nancy (Sullivan) Alling. He is survived by his son, Tim Sullivan; a brother, Jack Sullivan and his wife Diane; brother-in-law David Alling, many nieces and nephews, and his good friends for many years, Carl and Pat Walbam. A graveside service with military honors will be held in Rose Hill Memorial Park, on Wednesday (July 31,2019) at 10 AM. For online condolences please visit www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 28, 2019
