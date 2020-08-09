Herbert James Kindl passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, with his beloved wife Louise by his side. Herb was born on June 14, 1926, in Hartford, Connecticut to Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph Kindl. He was one of six children born to his Hungarian immigrant parents. Herb's parents instilled in him not only the importance of a good education and a strong work ethic, but also a dedication to family and this country. This work ethic and dedication led him to enlist in the U.S Navy at age 18; but it was his keen intelligence and natural leadership that earned him a competitive fleet appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, from which he graduated in 1949. After graduation, Herb honorably served in the U.S. Navy until 1954. He was especially proud of his service as Wave Commander of the first assault wave during the landing at Inchon, Korea for which he was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation. Subsequently he was assigned to submarine school at New London, CT and served tours of duty on the U.S.S. Diablo and U.S.S. Atule. Herb joined the Westinghouse Electric Corp., Nuclear Power Div., in 1954 as a systems engineer, working on submarine nuclear power plant system designs. In 1956, he began a 29-year career with the General Electric Co., starting as a project engineer of its Polaris Submarine Missile Fire Control System Program, and advancing in responsibility to become Program General Manager, Polaris Programs, in Pittsfield, MA.; General Manager, Armament Systems Department in Burlington, VT.; and General Manager, Aerospace Electronics Department, in Utica, NY. In his later years, Herb moved to Florida and became President and CEO of Reflectone, Inc., a flight simulator company, and Trident International Inc., a projection display systems company. Herb will be remembered for his incredible intelligence, wit, kindness, bravery, great heart, and for being a wonderful Dad and husband. He loved finding solutions to problems and answering questions; and he shared his problem-solving skills freely, something his then-teenage daughters did not always appreciate. He reveled in solving complex mathematical problems in his head and watching - or rather besting the other contestants on - Jeopardy! It is no wonder that the analytical side of him loved the game of golf. Herb was a voracious reader who always had at least one book on his nightstand, and he would happily discuss history for hours with anyone who would listen. With those closest to him, he shared his wonderful singing voice, incredible sense of humor, and heartfelt poetry. Herb was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, and his son, James. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Louise Harper Kindl; four daughters Sharon, Cynthia, Melanie, and Kristina; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Herb was cremated in early July 2020; no services are planned.



