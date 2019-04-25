Herbert Kilby Sargent, 82, of Hebron CT, beloved husband of Angela M. (DiBenedetto) Sargent, passed away suddenly on Monday April 22, 2019 at Windham Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on November 4, 1936 in Gloucester, MA, son of the late Herbert K.P. and Jean A. (Trenholm) Sargent. Herb grew up in Manchester, CT and enjoyed spending his summers at his family home in Gloucester, MA. After graduating from Manchester High School in 1955, he worked with the youth in the community of Manchester. He joined the Air National Guard for four years and then joined the Air Force serving in Germany serving as a Jet Engine Mechanic, where he enjoyed exploring Europe. After returning home he joined Pratt and Whitney and eventually became a Technical Writer. Herb met and married his wife, Angela, in 1965 and they began a life together in Manchester, CT. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Hartford in 1967. He owned and operated the West Side Package Store in Manchester, CT for many years in the late 70's and early 80's and then worked at JC Penny Warehouse in Manchester, CT before retiring. Everyone who knew Herb enjoyed his quick wit, his many stories from his time in Gloucester and the Air Force, and his love of history, motorcycles, planes, his dog Zeppelin and his maroon Corvette. Along with his wife, Angela, he leaves his son, Scott Sargent and his wife Jennifer; his beloved grandchildren, Trent and Aidan Sargent, who brought him much joy; his sister-in-law Margaret Cassano and her husband Anthony; nephew, Anthony Cassano and nieces, Christine Greco, Pamela Mazey, Bonnie DeWitt, Teri Lee Wedderspoon, Sheri Shvonski and Holly Dibble; and his life-long friends, James and MaryAnn Doering and Gerald and Laura Lee Donahue. He was predeceased by his sister Alice Jean Dibble and his brother-in-law, Richard (Dick) Dibble, and his niece, Laurie-Ann Siff. The family would like to thank the extraordinary nursing staff at Windham Hospital who took great care of Herb in the last days of his life. Services will be private. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary